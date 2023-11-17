CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.50

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 154450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

