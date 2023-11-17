Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 464.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,964 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 55.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $49.79 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

