CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CalciMedica Stock Down 4.1 %

CALC stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CalciMedica stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.18% of CalciMedica as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

