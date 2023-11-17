Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146,100.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

