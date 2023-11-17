Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

