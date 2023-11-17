Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $471,000 Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,171,140.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

