Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

