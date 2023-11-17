Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $439,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

