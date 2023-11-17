Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $442,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

