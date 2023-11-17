Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 1.2 %

SKT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

See Also

