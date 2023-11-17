Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

