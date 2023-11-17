Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Westlake by 236.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

