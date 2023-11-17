Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,489 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 84,775 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 344.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 179,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,405,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,560,000 after buying an additional 419,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

