Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,680 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 838,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

