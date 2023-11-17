Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

