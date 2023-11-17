Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 14,201 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.22% of eHealth worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 5,699.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,670.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

eHealth Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.68 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Further Reading

