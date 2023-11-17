Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,782 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

