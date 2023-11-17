Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,860 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 427.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

