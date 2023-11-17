Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MYR Group by 100,909.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 483,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,933,000 after acquiring an additional 483,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 757.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 92,614 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $11,027,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

