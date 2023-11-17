Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $54.34 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Sunday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Equity Investment Life

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.