Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 179,157 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.1 %

PRDO opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 742,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,861,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 742,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $147,654.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock valued at $910,060. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

