Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.