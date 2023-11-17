Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 812,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

