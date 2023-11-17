Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $64.19. 78,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 263,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $21,162,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $12,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.