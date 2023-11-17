Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Jennifer Edith Morais Purchases 60,000 Shares

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Edith Morais bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,564.00.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Canada Nickel stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$129.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.68.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

