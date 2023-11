Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada Rare Earth Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

