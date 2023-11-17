Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

