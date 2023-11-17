Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $765,896.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cancer Genetics
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.