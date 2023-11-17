Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on COMPASS Pathways plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $350.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.56. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

