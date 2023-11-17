Capital One Financial Comments on Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

GRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $76,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

