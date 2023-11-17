Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The company had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.
