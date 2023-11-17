Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Issues Earnings Results

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 1,967.36% and a negative return on equity of 6,935.07%.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
