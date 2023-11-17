Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.82.

CJT opened at C$86.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$140.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

