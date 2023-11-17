CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.