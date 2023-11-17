Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

