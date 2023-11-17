Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CUK stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,047.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

