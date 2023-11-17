Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 24,788 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 317.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 380,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $294.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day moving average is $276.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

