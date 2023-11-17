Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.