Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

