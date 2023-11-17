Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 24,424 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,566 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,576,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,621. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

