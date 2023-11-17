Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 41,369 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,369 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 736,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

