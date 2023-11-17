Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 187,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,687. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.