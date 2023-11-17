Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. 315,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,557. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

