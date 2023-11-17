Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $152.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

