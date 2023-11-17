Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $222,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $2,502,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,308. The company has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

