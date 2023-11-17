Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.13. 7,580,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,517,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.74. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

