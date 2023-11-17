Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $409.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.