Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

