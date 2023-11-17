Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.48 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $244.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

