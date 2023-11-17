Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,068 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

